175 Allegheny County homes will be made lead-safe through $7.75M grant from HUD

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Lead Safe Homes program has been awarded $7,750,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding will allow the program, which aims to address lead-based paint hazards, to help more than 150 homes in Allegheny County.

“We are delighted that HUD is providing $7.75 million to help get lead out of homes in Allegheny County,” County Executive Sara Innamorato said. “We know there truly is no safe amount of lead for children to be exposed to, and older homes are a major source of lead for our community. It is great news for ACED to continue to build out this program, so they can train contractors who are qualified to help families make informed decisions about how to protect themselves in their homes.”

As part of the grant, 180 housing units will receive lead inspections and risk assessments and 175 units will be made lead-safe. A news release adds that 150 homes will receive Healthy Homes assessments and 150 homes will receive Healthy Homes interventions.

“With this grant, ACED will continue to build on the success of the Contractor Training Program to expand the pool of certified lead-abatement contractors in the region and partner with community-based organizations to provide community-based intake and enrollment services,” the release said.

Click here for more information.

