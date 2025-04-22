18-year-old arrested for shooting near Downtown Public Safety Center

PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for a Downtown Pittsburgh shooting.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says Fugitive Apprehension Unit detectives arrested Jeremiah Schroeder, 18, on Monday for an April 13 shooting that hurt a 19-year-old.

A criminal complaint states police identifed Schroeder as a suspect through surveillance videos before and after the crime, as well as data from his PRT bus card.

Schroeder faces two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations. He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

