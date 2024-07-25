$19M improvement project underway for Route 68 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is in the middle of a major improvement project in Butler County. There’s a $19 million project underway on Route 68 between the intersection of Stevenson Road and South Benbrook and Meridian roads in Connoquenessing and Butler Townships.

Darlene Kiser said there are always backups on 68.

“If you’re coming from Cranberry and you’re coming on 68, you could sit there forever,” Kiser said. “There is a lot of construction. It’s a lot of inconvenience but in the long run, it’s going to make the road much safer.”

Sadly, Kiser’s son Bryan was killed in a terrible accident involving a garbage truck along 68. It happened back in 2006 near Kriess Road.

“It’s been 19 years so it’s getting a lot easier but there are times I see where the crash was and I’m like I can’t drive this road again,” said Kiser.

PennDOT said the project will improve safety too. Some intersections will have crosswalks, ADA ramps, and upgraded signals.

“I think there will be efforts to improve the visibility for traffic that is coming on and off 68 and the traffic lights and turning lanes to improve to safety,” said Leslie Osche, the Butler County Commissioner.

Osche said they are widening the road and adding a turning lane. Osche said this is a growing area and this will help reduce traffic on this busy road.

“As the growth comes up this corridor, this is a critical corridor and there are more and more housing developments along this corridor that puts pressure on traffic, so this is something Connoquenessing Township was looking for and Butler Township,” said Osche.

PennDOT said they stopped construction for a few days because of the Trump rally at the Butler Farm Show and the investigation into the assassination attempt but they said this did not delay anything. The project is still expected to be completed in November 2025.

