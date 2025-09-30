$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold at Indiana County Sheetz

One lucky person just won big off a scratch-off ticket!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $1 million-winning Millionaire Loading Scratch-Off was sold at the Sheetz off Ben Franklin Road in White Township, Indiana County. That’s the top prize available for the $20 game.

The gas station earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, so lottery officials and retailers don’t know where winning tickets will be sold.

The Pennsylvania Lottery only learns where winning tickets are sold after the prize has been claimed.

