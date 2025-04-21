2 arrested after bags of fentanyl found by child’s toys inside New Kensington home, authorities say

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Two people were arrested after bags of fentanyl were found near a child’s toys inside a New Kensington home, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced Monday.

Desdrene Smith, 64, and Brittany Shelton, 34, are each charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of children.

On Friday, Office of Attorney General agents, assisted by Westmoreland County Task Force and the New Kensington Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Kenneth Avenue.

Two children, including a 4-year-old girl, were inside the home.

The AG’s office said 26 stamped bags of fentanyl were found on a bedroom floor among the 4-year-old’s toys. A crack pipe was also found in the area. Authorities said five bags of crack cocaine were also found in another room.

