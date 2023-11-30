Investigation into incident at Greensburg Salem School District could lead to charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Possible charges could be filed in the investigation into an incident that happened in a Greensburg Salem School District classroom.

The district sent a letter to parents this on November 28 saying an incident happened in an elementary classroom on October 27, but didn’t go into specific details about what happened.

The district said the adults involved in the incident were removed from the classroom.

Greensburg Police tell Channel 11 the investigation is ongoing, but there is no threat to any other students.

“After the school district kind of notified parents about this investigation, of course we’re going to get parents of students at the school district that have a million questions, ‘what’s going on, why aren’t we being told things?’ I want people to realize that it’s not that we’re keeping anything, it’s just to protect the integrity of this investigation, which is still ongoing,” said Detective Justin Scalzo. “We can’t release details of it, but in the near future, more details will become available.”

The school district said it is cooperating with police, the Children’s Bureau, and the District Attorney’s office.

It’s not clear which of the district’s three elementary schools was involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group