3 houses damaged in Plum Borough explosion will be torn down, county officials say

PLUM, Pa. — Allegheny County authorities have released an update on where the investigation into a house explosion in Plum Borough last Saturday stands.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal remains the lead investigator on the case and is working to determine the origin and cause of the explosion on Rustic Ridge that killed six people, destroyed three homes and damaged at least a dozen more.

ACFM now says 38 fire agencies from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties responded to the scene on the day of the explosion. In addition, three police departments and eight EMS agencies from the same counties responded.

ACFM says the six victims were all found on the same property. One victim was found in the garage, and four others in the basement. Paul Oravitz was rescued from the rear yard and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Three houses will be torn down once released by ACFM. Another 10 are currently uninhabitable but aren’t necessarily going to be torn down. Plum Borough says property owners will have to work with a structural engineer to determine next steps.

ACFM says it’s using a systemic approach in its investigation and is currently “identifying heat sources, first fuel ignited, and the act/circumstances that brought them all together.” Additionally, ACFM says Peoples Gas has worked with deputies daily and included them in system testing.

ACFM also provided an overview of what the investigation process, which they say is “often long and involved,” looks like.

Generally, the investigation starts upon arrival at the scene and meeting with the incident commander. From there, investigators interview first responders, witnesses and homeowners. They also collect photos, video, drone imagery and 3D scans. They also work with gas companies to do explosive gas readings and bar-hole testing.

Chief Matt Brown, the county’s Fire Marshal, says the agency is working with the state Department of Environmental Protection each day.

“Our deputies investigating on scene are in daily contact with the DEP officials, as well as local and other agency officials on scene, since early this week. In times of disaster and in our daily planning and preparation for responding to and preventing emergencies, nothing serves responders and residents better than cooperative agencies working together for the safety of the communities that we serve,” Brown said in a statement.

ACFM also addressed inquiries about several previous explosions in the Borough, including one in 2022.

“ACFM has not seen any sign of these events being of a single source, or of the same origin or cause. That being said, the investigation is ongoing and so whether there are any other common denominators is undetermined,” a statement reads in part.

ACFM also provided an update on what resources are available for those who live in the community from the Department of Human Services Support. The department’s Emergency Behavior Health team went door-to-door in the neighborhood Thursday, offering resources and referrals. They’re going to be back in the community Saturday and at vigils on Sunday. Liaisons with the Office of Behavior Health are also helping schools and students and will continue to into the school year.

The county does not plan to release any additional details about the investigation.

