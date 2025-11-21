DA will seek death penalty against women accused of killing 9-year-old girl in foster care

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against the women accused of killing a 9-year-old girl who was in their care.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said his office filed notices of aggravated circumstances against Kourtkey Eutsey and Sarah Shipley.

They are charged with homicide in the death of Renesmay Eutsey, who was reported missing on Sept. 3. Police said she was found partially submerged in the Youghiogheny River near Smithton in Westmoreland County after her foster mother, Kourtney Eutsey, led troopers to her body.

Renesmay Eutsey

Kourtney Eutsey’s wife, Sarah Ann Shipley, 35, was also charged with criminal homicide a few days later.

Aubele said on Friday that if the women are found guilty of first-degree murder, the Commonwealth will seek the death penalty.

Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley are also accused of abusing their other foster children, including a 6-year-old boy, who was admitted to UPMC’s Children’s Hospital for significant malnutrition.

Kourtney Eutsey was moved to the Washington County Jail to be separated from Shipley in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

