2 pedestrians hurt in hit-and-run at busy Shadyside intersection

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for the driver of a car that hit two people in Shadyside Sunday afternoon and then drove away from the scene.

It happened at the intersection of South Aiken and Centre around 1:45 p.m. It’s a busy four-way intersection right by Shadyside Hospital.

Police say a driver making a left turn never stopped after hitting a man and woman who were walking across the street.

There are city cameras at the intersection, but it’s unclear if they captured a photo of the car.

Investigators tell Channel 11, they do not know the driver’s identity or have a vehicle description.

