2 people accused of forging nearly $10,000 in checks from Greensburg Salem School District

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Two people from out-of-state are facing charges after police say they forged nearly $10,000 worth of checks from the Greensburg Salem School District and attempted to deposit them in their own accounts.

Neither of the two are associated with the school district. 

Channel 11 Westmoreland County Bureau Chief Andrew Havranek spoke with police and the school district about the crime. What’s next in the investigation, and why police believe this could be a much larger case coming up tonight on Channel 11 News at 6.

