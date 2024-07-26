2 people charged in deadly Clairton shooting

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Two people are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Clairton.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Madison Avenue at 10:12 p.m. on July 12. They found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim, identified as Terell Blanks, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through witness interviews and surveillance videos, Allegheny County police determined Thomas Walker V, 27, was responsible for the shooting.

Allegheny County police said Ciara Clifton, 25, was also involved in the homicide.

Walker is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and carrying a firearm without a license. Clifton is charged with criminal conspiracy.

Both Walker and Clifton were taken into custody on July 25. They are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

