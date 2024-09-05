Local

2 people flee from early morning crash in Penn Hills, witnesses say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

2 people flee from early morning crash in Penn Hills, witnesses say 2 people flee from early morning crash in Penn Hills, witnesses say (Penn Hills No.7 VFC)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Two cars crashed in Penn Hills early Tuesday morning.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Facebook said a report for a crash into a utility pole with possible entrapment came in for the area of Rodi Road at Stoneledge Drive.

Police arrived on scene and said all occupants were out of the cars. Witnesses said two people were seen running from the crash, the post said.

One of the cars stopped on top of a gas meter, but there was no active gas leak, the post also said.

One patient was evaluated on scene but refused treatment.

Power was cut in the area due to the crash but was restored a short time later. The road was closed for around 40 minutes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor charged with child sex crimes
  • Kamala Harris to stay in Pittsburgh while preparing for Presidential debate with Trump
  • Mother reveals panicked text messages between her, son during Georgia school shooting
  • VIDEO: Underwater drone will help divers in Allegheny County limit time spent in water
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read