2 people flee from early morning crash in Penn Hills, witnesses say

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Two cars crashed in Penn Hills early Tuesday morning.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Facebook said a report for a crash into a utility pole with possible entrapment came in for the area of Rodi Road at Stoneledge Drive.

Police arrived on scene and said all occupants were out of the cars. Witnesses said two people were seen running from the crash, the post said.

One of the cars stopped on top of a gas meter, but there was no active gas leak, the post also said.

One patient was evaluated on scene but refused treatment.

Power was cut in the area due to the crash but was restored a short time later. The road was closed for around 40 minutes.

