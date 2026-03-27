2 people flown to hospital as crews respond to reported structure fire in Fayette County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers confirmed that firefighters were called to the 200 block of Shipley Lane in Springfield Township at 5:01 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said two people were flown to a hospital from that location.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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