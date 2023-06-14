2 people hospitalized after vacant school partially collapses in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vacant school partially collapsed in Blairsville on Wednesday.

According to the Blairsville police chief, officers were called to the old junior high school along South Walnut Street for the collapse at 12:41 p.m.

The two people fell three stories from the roof into the basement.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one flown, one by ambulance, after the roof collapsed on this vacant Blairsville school building.



Police chief says they fell three stories to the basement. One was in “pretty serious condition.” @WPXI pic.twitter.com/nCE4nRYSoF — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) June 14, 2023

One of them was flown to UPMC Presby and the other was taken by ambulance to Forbes Hospital.

There hasn’t been an update on their condition, but the chief said one of them was “pretty critical” when taken to the hospital.

