2 people injured in City of Washington police cruiser, car crash

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a City of Washington police cruiser and an SUV.

Washington County 911 said the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Hall Avenue.

Our crew at the scene saw the police cruiser on its side and the other car crashed into a pole.

A least one person was flown to UPMC Presby and another person was taken by ambulance. Dispatchers said one of the people injured may be a police officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

