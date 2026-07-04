July 4th Weather: Temperatures surge near 100 on final day of heat wave

PITTSBURGH — It’s the final day of this heat wave! Even though it’s a little less humid this morning, the feels-like temperatures will surge closer to 100 degrees by this afternoon.

Stronger storms will again be possible today, especially after 2 p.m. and going through early this evening. With so much moisture and instability available, storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall and wind gusts of 50mph or higher. The good news is that most neighborhoods should be dry by the time fireworks start.

More scattered storms will develop on Sunday, and they could be slow-moving during the afternoon. While not widespread, pockets of the viewing area could see very heavy rainfall over the coming days (1-2 inches or more), which could lead to a localized threat of flash flooding.

Severe Weather Risks

Our weather will improve after Monday with a nice push of cooler and slightly less humid air arriving by Tuesday and Wednesday.

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