Transformer fire cuts power to part of Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS — Some are without power after a transformer fire in Coraopolis.

The Coraopolis Fire Department says a transformer on the 1200 block of Hiland Avenue caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Video the department posted shows flames coming from the top of the transformer.

The Duquesne Light Company outage map indicates 228 customers lost power due to this fire. Power is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group