2 Pitt baseball freshmen on the Perfect Game’s ‘Top 500 Fresh Arrivals on Campus’

PITTSBURGH — Two freshmen on the Pitt Baseball team already are piling up honors.Mason Ligenza and Jordan Jacob haven’t played a game yet, but they’re already on the Perfect Game’s ‘Top 500 Fresh Arrivals on Campus’ list this week.

The Perfect Game ranking highlights the top true freshmen expected to make an immediate impact in college baseball during the 2026 season. Ligenza, an outfielder, is ranked 67th, making him the highest-ranked Panther on the list, while Jacob, an infielder, is ranked 102nd.

Ligenza, a 6’6” is a left-handed hitting outfielder. He was selected in the 6th round (195th overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking him as the highest drafted prospect in Pitt program history.

Throughout his high school career, Ligenza hit .415 with 103 hits, 102 runs, 59 RBIs, 18 doubles, 5 triples, and 20 home runs.

Jordan Jacob was ranked as the number one overall player in Canada by Perfect Game and the number 10 third baseman in the United States. Baseball Buzz rated Jacob as the top incoming freshman from Canada in 2026.

