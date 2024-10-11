2 Pittsburgh businesses burglarized overnight

PITTSBURGH — Two businesses less than half a mile apart were burglarized early Friday morning: one on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield and the other on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville.

The store owner of Penn Avenue Beer told Channel 11 News the suspect threw a rock through the front door.

Channel 11 News obtained the exclusive video.

In the surveillance video, just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, you can see a suspect break the glass on the front door. Then the suspect wearing a light blue hoodie climbed through the door, the person then walked directly to the counter and began stealing cigarettes before they noticed the safe under the cash register. The owner told us it was likely full, but right now she’s not sure.

A few blocks over on Liberty Avenue another business was hit, the Thyme Machine a small breakfast restaurant, this time the suspect broke into the store through an old window that had been sealed off, again the suspect made off with cash.

“It’s scary cause I know the owners of the Thyme Machine, and they are the nicest people,” said Mandy Walter.

Police haven’t confirmed the two incidents are connected.

“I was just down there this morning to go get breakfast and when they weren’t out I knew something was wrong,” Walter said.

The Thyme Machine was closed on Friday as they made repairs and worked to close the gaping hole left in the wall. While Penn Ave. Beer remained open the owner told us it would take days before the door is fully repaired.

“It’s really unfortunate, they are small business owners, and no small business owner has a larger margin of profit going so I know that hurts their business,” said Bloomfield resident, Christina Howell.

Residents we spoke with are shocked by the break-ins but vowed to support the two businesses.

“I think the message is, ‘Everybody, go buy from these businesses,’” she said.

Police have been notified and are investigating.

