2 Pittsburgh teens recognized for pizza making talent at international expo

The Pittsburgh area is home to some incredible young pizza makers!

Cliente Pizza & Drafthouse are among many pizzerias that just participated in the 2025 International Pizza Expo in Columbus and came back with a unique award — Young Pizza Maker of the Year.

Caliente’s David Hansen, 17, earned the accolade for a pizza with a pink peppercorn crème, two-year aged asiago, smoked rosemary ham, and then finished after the oven with burrata, black rosemary truffle honey, fresh chives, and a shaving of seven-year aged parmesan.

David’s father, Caliente’s head chef and a member of the World Pizza Champion Team, said he was proud to see his son win the honor.

“I couldn’t be prouder of David,” Eric Von Hansen said. “He has grown up watching and learning this craft, and now he’s showing the world what he can do now. As a father and as a chef, it’s a dream come true.”

David said the award means everything to him.

“I’ve always admired my dad’s passion and skill, and to follow in his footsteps with this recognition is incredible,” he said. “I can’t wait to compete again and keep pushing myself to new levels.”

The recognition of Pittsburgh pizzerias didn’t end with David and Caliente; Luca Lunardi, 17, from Slice of Broadway, took second place for Young Pizza Maker of the Year.

