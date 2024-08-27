2 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase with stolen car in Beaver County, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two teenagers were taken into custody after they allegedly stole a car and led police on a chase in Beaver County overnight Tuesday.

According Center Township police, officers were called to East Shaffer Estates at around 1:42 a.m. for a report of two people trying to get into a car.

The caller reported their Ring doorbell captured two people running away from their vehicle and then enter a neighbor’s vehicle, police said. They then stole the car from the driveway.

Around an hour later, police found the stolen car in the area of Center Bowling Lanes going north. Officers tried to pull the car over, but it did not stop, police said.

The pursuit continued through Center Township into Monaca, where the stolen car crashed. The two suspects ran from the car on foot but were taken into custody shortly after.

The suspects, 16 and 17 years old, were taken to the Beaver County Jail to be housed until taken to a juvenile detention center, police said.

