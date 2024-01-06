2 Upper St. Clair 7th graders’ poems selected for publication

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Two Fort Couch Middle School students are officially published poets.

Seventh-graders Lindsey Fitzgerald and Finley Garvey were selected for publication in the Creative Communication fall poetry contest.

Only the top 45-55% of entries are included in the publication, according to a news release.

Fitzgerald’s poem, “The World is Always Moving,” and Finley’s poem, “A World Lit Up by Flames,” will be published in a student poetry collection.

The contest was open to students in kindergarten through ninth grade and was divided into three divisions based on grade level.

Entries were judged on literary merit, creativity and social significance.

