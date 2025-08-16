2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills sends 1 driver to the hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews were on scene for a crash in Penn Hills Saturday morning.

Officials with the Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with rollover and possible entrapment just after 8:15 a.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Graham Boulevard.

Crews arrived and confirmed injuries, though no one was trapped. One driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Penn Hills Police Department is investigating what caused the crash.

