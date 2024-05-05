Local

2 Westmoreland County storage facility units broken into, state police investigating

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

LOYALHANNA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a burglary at a storage unit facility.

Troopers say someone used a cutting device to cut locks on two storage units at the Loyalhanna Self-Storage on Route 981 between April 27 and May 1.

Several unspecified items were stolen from both units.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact PSP at the Kiski Valley barracks by calling 724-697-5780.

