2 women accused of using stolen card to defraud Eat’n Park, other businesses of over $12K

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Two women are facing fraud charges after police said they cost Eat’n Park and several other businesses thousands of dollars.

According to court documents, police were contacted by Eat’n Park headquarters on Dec. 17.

Their Director of Food recognized an unusual number of credit card transactions disputed at several Eat’N Park locations after food was delivered through DoorDash.

From mid-March to early May, 120 orders were placed and disputed. Investigators reviewed the phone numbers, emails, and addresses connected to the orders and found two names associated with them: Lamiya Rebekka Bose, 27, and Stephanie Monjeana Gordon, 28, both of Homestead.

Orders were placed under nearly 30 different names, most of which officers recognized as family members of the women facing charges, but appeared to end up at only three different locations. Food was delivered to an apartment on McClure Street, which was affiliated with Gordon and apartments on E. Hills Drive and Dinwiddie Street, which were affiliated with Bose. Police said these orders were also placed under phone numbers that belonged to Gordon and Bose.

A search warrant allowed officers to review Eat’n Park’s credit card processor. It showed that the orders were placed on DoorDash under accounts that matched the phone numbers and were made under the same names originally noted by Eat’n Park.

Police said Bose had an account to be a “dasher” that was never activated.

DoorDash accounts that had cell phone numbers associated with Bose and Gordon showed disputes, not only with Eat’n Park, but also with Chipotle and Hello Bistro. Police said the Discover Card on file with the DoorDash accounts did not belong to either Gordon or Bose.

Police next reviewed the Discover Card records and saw two disputed payments to Duquesne Light Company, 176 disputed payments to Eat’n Park, 12 disputed payments to Hello Bistro, a disputed payment to “Inmate Phone Svc,” four disputed payments to JustAnswer Doctor, a disputed payment to Microsoft, a disputed payment to Now Wifi Pass, a disputed payment to Redbeard’s on Sixth, 13 disputed payments to Walmart and two disputed payments to Xfinity.

Officers contacted the card owner and worked with him to learn that the disputed charges were fraudulent.

Police said purchases made by the card, or payments from disputes, were sent to the addresses affiliated with Gordon or Bose and appeared to be for their benefit multiple times.

Police said of the 176 Eat’N Park orders on the card, 16 of them totaled over $780 and all appeared to benefit Gordon. They also believe the two used the card at the same time on the same day at different points.

In total, police said Gordon and Bose made 213 purchases and, by disputing them, deprived the businesses of $12,182.02.

They both face charges of identity theft, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft of services, access device fraud and unlawful use of a computer.

