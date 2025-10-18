$200K in damages caused to senior high-rise building after police say man triggered sprinklers

VERONA, Pa. — Investigators are learning more about a situation that displaced 60 seniors from a high-rise in Verona on Thursday.

Steven Speis, 82, lives in the Demor Towers and is charged with criminal mischief, tampering with a fire apparatus and disorderly conduct after police say he triggered the its sprinkler system and caused flooding.

Investigators estimate that over $200,000 in damages were caused to the building.

Currently, some displaced residents are staying at a hotel being paid for by management.

Four residents have not been able to return to their apartments at all because of the severity of the damage. Those residents live on the sixth and seventh floors.

Speis has been released on nonmonetary bail and is scheduled to appear in court in early November.

