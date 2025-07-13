2025 Whiskey Rebellion Festival brings history to life in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of the 2025 Whiskey Rebellion Festival in Washington County.

It is held in the area of the Bradford History House, along Main Street, on the second weekend of July every year.

The rebellion started in 1791 in Western Pennsylvania as a tax protest and ended in 1794 after George Washington sent 14,000 troops into the region.

“Thankfully, it did not end in too much bloodshed but there were people who did get tarred and feathered,” said reenactor Noah Hilton.

During the festival, whiskey is sold in the area for adults and reenactors bring history to life for families who visit.

A local blacksmith demonstrated how some of the equipment used at the time was made.

The free-to-attend festival ended with a series of musical and theatrical performances.

Click here to learn more about the Bradford History House.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group