2nd implosion planned at site of former Cheswick Power Plant

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Another implosion is planned at the site of the former Cheswick Power Plant later this month.

The blast earlier this summer damaged homes and covered nearby neighborhoods in a layer of dust for days.

The second implosion, scheduled for Sept. 22, is anticipated to be even bigger, and neighbors we spoke with hope it doesn’t cause a big mess.

In the first implosion, officials said the two smokestacks came down where they wanted them to fall, but it didn’t go exactly as planned.

Several houses had broken windows, yards were covered in dust, fiberglass and pieces of metal.

Marti Blake has a place across the street from the plant and showed 11 News the damage that remains at her house.

“I got windows out, I have stress cracks in every room, I got a huge hole on the wall from a big piece of cement that came clear across my living room into the wall,” Blake said.

Blake is concerned this will cause more damage.

“I’m not looking forward to it, the last implosion was a nightmare, it was like a war zone and I just want to get it over with,” Blake explained.

However — some neighbors are just glad the old plant will be gone.

“I’m glad they are gone, yeah, it was an eyesore,” said Toby Winfield.

Wednesday, residents found a notice posted on their doors sharing information on who to contact and what to do if there’s any cleanup from the next implosion.

“They were pretty good going around and cleaning up last time I hope they do the same,” Winfield said.

The second implosion is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sept 22. Roads will be blocked off and detours will be put in place.

