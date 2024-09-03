2nd phase of traffic calming on Mount Washington to begin Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — The second phase of a traffic calming project on Mount Washington is set to begin Tuesday.

Grandview Avenue will undergo the project Tuesday, weather permitting. This project amends and continues traffic calming work previously completed on that corridor.

The second phase of this traffic calming project was selected after receiving multiple residents’ concerns regarding the original scope of the Grandview Ave. Traffic Calming Project.

“We listened to the concerns of our residents, and we acted. Expanding the scope of this traffic calming project is a direct result of community input, and it reflects our commitment to creating safer, more livable streets. By working together, we’re ensuring that all Pittsburgh neighborhoods are safe, welcome, and thriving,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The traffic calming updates include two speed humps between P.J. McArdle Roadway and Bertha Street, three speed tables between Bingham Street and Oneida Street along with a raised crosswalk near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Sweetbriar Street.

The aim of these measures is to further calm traffic in order to improve pedestrian safety, City of Pittsburgh officials said.

Work is expected to last for two days, during which flaggers will allow alternating traffic through the work area.

