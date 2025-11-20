3 elementary schools to close as part of new construction project at local district

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Some major changes are coming to a local school district.

Elizabeth Forward’s School Board voted Wednesday with “Phase 2” of the high school construction project.

The decision is setting off a ripple effect that will lead to the closure of three elementary schools.

Dozens packed the middle school cafeteria to try and sway board members to delay their vote or change their minds on the topic.

It’s all part of a construction project that started in response to a major fire at the high school more than 2.5 years ago. “Phase 2” includes a wing for 7th and 8th graders.

Once those grades move, older elementary students would move the middle school and younger students to Central Elementary.

Greenock, William Penn and Mt. Vernon Elementaries would close.

Community members brought up a number of concerns including class sizes and busing.

“We’ve got no concrete answers on class sizes. Will consolidation reduce the number of students per classroom or increase it?”

“Can you give us a 100% open and honest plan on how you are going to bus my young children from Forward Twp. to this area and keep it under an hour?”

One board member did present a motion to table bids until January. It failed, and the motion to move forward eventually passed 6-3.

The decision led to a number of heated exchanges.

“We live here and we’re al about to move and our kids are the ones who are going to be affected...not us, our children,” one woman said.

We asked superintendent Keith Konyk how the administration can win over concerned community members.

“We have to give them a good product,” he said. “That’s the key. We believe having all of our elementary kids in one building is better for everyone in terms of the services we can provide.”

These closures won’t happen until at least the 2027-28 school year.

