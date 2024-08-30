Local

3 firefighters taken to hospital from blaze in New Kensington

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital from a house fire in New Kensington Friday.

Westmoreland County 911 said crews were called to the 1300 block of Kenneth Avenue at 2:05 p.m.

Fire officials told Channel 11 that three firefighters were taken to the hospital from the scene. Two had burns after being shocked by an electric wire and one had smoke inhalation.

All occupants and pets were safely rescued from the home, the fire chief said.

The fire chief also said it took around an hour to get the fire under control.

