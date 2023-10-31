3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at an Allegheny County shopping center

INGRAM, Pa. — Several people are hurt after a crash at the Crafton Ingram Shopping Center.

The Crafton police chief confirmed to Channel 11 that three people were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. One of the injured was a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the shopping center and will provide updates on air starting at 4 p.m.

Two vehicles were totaled in the crash.

