3 people injured in New Castle ATV crash

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Three people were injured in an ATV crash in New Castle on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened between the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Washington Street around 3:30 p.m.
Officials at the scene said an ATV crashed into a car that had the right-of-way and was heading through an intersection.
The car hit a house along East Washington Street because of the impact.
A young female passenger on the ATV was flown to a nearby trauma center.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group