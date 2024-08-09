3 people injured in New Castle ATV crash

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Three people were injured in an ATV crash in New Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened between the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Washington Street around 3:30 p.m.

Officials at the scene said an ATV crashed into a car that had the right-of-way and was heading through an intersection.

The car hit a house along East Washington Street because of the impact.

A young female passenger on the ATV was flown to a nearby trauma center.

