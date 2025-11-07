3 people rob man at gunpoint in Pittsburgh parking garage, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after three people robbed a man at gunpoint inside a garage.

It happened Wednesday evening at the Grandview Towers on Mt. Washington.

Police say the victim told officers he was followed inside the parking garage by three people in masks.

He says they broke his window with a gun and dragged him out. Now, police tell Channel 11 that a similar crime happened there just two weeks ago.

“It’s very disheartening. You move to a place like this for the explicit reason to get away from things like that,” building tenant Ryan Buzzelli said.

Buzzelli told Channel 11 he went to take his dog for a walk minutes after it happened.

“I walked down to about ten Pittsburgh Police. Baffled, it could happen again,” he said.

Neighbors tell us they typically feel safe on Mt. Washington but the second incident has them concerned.

“The thought that someone can follow you into your garage, break your window and drag you out of the car is terrifying,” Lesley Mann said.

Both incidents are under investigation. Police believe both were targeted.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Buzzelli has a message to the people responsible.

“Come in the daylight. Come in the daytime. Show your face. Don’t hide behind your mask. If you’re so bad, come in the daylight,” he said.

In the latest incident, the suspects made away with about $700 in cash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group