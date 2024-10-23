3 Steelers among 50 Modern-Era players still eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Three former Steelers are among the 50 Modern-Era players who advanced in the process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Seven Steelers were nominated among 167 players back in September. Now, only receiver Hines Ward, kicker Gary Anderson and linebacker James Harrison could be inducted into this Hall of Fame class. All three players have been nominated in previous Hall of Fame classes.

Additionally, a former Penn State player, Steven Wisniewski, moved onto the next round.

Each of the 50 people still in contention were selected by a screening committee.

From here, the Hall of Fame’s full Selection Committee will review the 50 players and vote to decide the 25 semifinalists. That list will be announced in about four weeks.

Eventually, 20 finalists from all categories — including Seniors, Coach and Contributor — will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting. Then, between four and eight new members will be selected for the 2025 class.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group