7 Steelers among 167 Modern-Era players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Several former Steelers are among the 167 Modern-Era players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The Steelers nominated this season have all been nominated in previous hall of fame classes: receiver Hines Ward, kicker Gary Anderson, nose tackle Casey Hampton, linebacker James Farrior, linebacker James Harrison, fullback John Kuhn and linebacker Mike Vrabel.

This is the ninth consecutive year Ward has been nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s been a semifinalist in all of his previous nominations.

But, it’s not only former Steelers appearing among the modern-era nominations, men who played for area universities and Pennsylvania natives also made the list:

Ruben Brown: He played for Pitt and then played 13 years in the NFL, 11 of which were split between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, and was a part of the Bills team that appeared in Super Bown XLI in 2006.

Steven Wisniewski: He played for Penn State and then played 13 years in the NFL with the Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders, later serving as the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

Pat McAfee: A Plum native who played for WVU in college and then had an eight-year NFL career. He played in Super Bowl XLIV in his rookie year and made two Pro Bowls.

The list of Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists by November. Then 20 finalists, which consist of 15 Modern-Era finalists, three Seniors finalists, a Coach finalist and a Contributor finalist, will be presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The Selection Committee meets in 2025 ahead of Super Bowl LVIX to decide between 4-8 people to enshrine in the Class of 2025.

