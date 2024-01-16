3 warming centers open in Beaver County amid bitter cold

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — With wind chills in the single digits much of Tuesday, a nonprofit organization in Beaver County is reminding the community about local warming shelters that they can use to escape the bitter cold.

The Cornerstone of Beaver County encourages those experiencing homelessness or housing-related crises to turn to any of the county’s three warming centers during the frigid weather.

The Cornerstone of Beaver County

600 6th St., Beaver Falls

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

New Brighton Municipal Building

610 3rd Ave., New Brighton

Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Uncommon Grounds

380 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa

Tuesday-Thursday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

