35 traffic signals to be activated in Downtown Pittsburgh over next several weeks

PITTSBURGH — Nearly three dozen traffic signals will be activated at Downtown Pittsburgh intersections over the next several weeks.

The 35 signals were recently installed at 16 intersections along Fifth and Sixth avenues, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

PRT says crews will work at one intersection at a time on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with each intersection expecting to take one to two days of work to reactive new signals and deactivate old ones. The work starts on Fifth Avenue on Monday and should have minimal impact on traffic.

The new signals are located at the following intersections:

Fifth Avenue and Liberty Avenue

Fifth Avenue and Market Street

Fifth Avenue and Wood Street

Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street

Fifth Avenue and William Penn Place

Fifth Avenue and Grant Street

Fifth Avenue and Ross Street

Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue

Sixth Avenue and Centre Avenue

Sixth Avenue and Ross Street

Sixth Avenue and Grant Street

Sixth Avenue and William Penn Place

Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street

Sixth Avenue and Wood Street

Sixth Avenue and Liberty Avenue

Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street

PRT says the new signals support the University Line bus rapid transit project.

