35 traffic signals to be activated in Downtown Pittsburgh over next several weeks

PITTSBURGH — Nearly three dozen traffic signals will be activated at Downtown Pittsburgh intersections over the next several weeks.
The 35 signals were recently installed at 16 intersections along Fifth and Sixth avenues, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.
PRT says crews will work at one intersection at a time on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with each intersection expecting to take one to two days of work to reactive new signals and deactivate old ones. The work starts on Fifth Avenue on Monday and should have minimal impact on traffic.
The new signals are located at the following intersections:
- Fifth Avenue and Liberty Avenue
- Fifth Avenue and Market Street
- Fifth Avenue and Wood Street
- Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street
- Fifth Avenue and William Penn Place
- Fifth Avenue and Grant Street
- Fifth Avenue and Ross Street
- Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue
- Sixth Avenue and Centre Avenue
- Sixth Avenue and Ross Street
- Sixth Avenue and Grant Street
- Sixth Avenue and William Penn Place
- Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street
- Sixth Avenue and Wood Street
- Sixth Avenue and Liberty Avenue
- Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street
PRT says the new signals support the University Line bus rapid transit project.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group