$3.75M Sewickley Heights estate with brick-walled garden, stone terraces listed for sale

A 13-acre estate property in Sewickley Heights is currently for sale for $3.75 million.

The property, located at 526 Scaife Road, is listed for sale with Adam Cannon and the Cannon Group of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated on the property is a home with seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.

Click here to read more and see photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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