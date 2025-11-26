$3M-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Allegheny County Sheetz

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket, 3s a Charm, was sold at Sheetz on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township. As a result of selling the winning ticket, Sheetz will receive a $10,000 bonus.

3s a Charm is a $30 Scratch-Off game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery emphasizes that Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning neither the Lottery nor its retailers know where winning tickets will be sold.

