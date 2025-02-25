3rd person charged in beating at Aliquippa VFW turns herself in

A third person charged in a brutal beating inside a local VFW turned herself in on Monday afternoon.

Ireland Brown was charged last Friday in connection to the brutal attack of Preston Coleman in early January.

Police claim Ireland Brown stood by and watched while Brett Ours attacked Coleman.

Ours, who’s accused of hitting Coleman nearly 250 times in the head and face, kicking him about 50 times and slamming a barstool over his head, was arrested earlier this month after spending weeks on the run.

Ireland Brown’s father, Ronald Brown, is also charged. Police say he joined in on the attack after his daughter called him. Brown previously turned himself in and is now out on bond.

Ireland Brown is facing charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension. She’s now in the Beaver County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

