4 California men accused of stealing credit card information from Pennsylvanians in resale scheme

Attorney General Dave Sunday and the Pennsylvania State Police announced charges Tuesday against four California men accused of running a criminal resale scheme.

The men allegedly used stolen credit card information purchased from the dark web to buy tickets and items online for resale at a discount.

The investigation identified 17 Pennsylvania residents among the victims whose credit card information was compromised. While banks and credit card companies often blocked the purchases before funds were withdrawn from individual accounts, financial institutions face an estimated loss of nearly $2 million.

Andres Ramirez, Andres Maravilla, Jesus Maravilla and David Santoyo each face charges of corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and identity theft. The Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges following an investigation into how the group obtained and utilized financial data from victims.

The investigation revealed that the four men purchased stolen credit card information off the dark web. They then used that data to buy event tickets and various items online, according to the attorney general’s office. Once the purchases were secured, the group used Instagram to advertise and resell the items at discounted prices.

Members of the group referred to the criminal operation as “The Method.” Santoyo allegedly charged other individuals $500 to teach them how to replicate the scheme.

Attorney General Dave Sunday praised the collaboration between his office and state police in tracking the complex financial transactions across the country. Sunday emphasized that law enforcement will pursue cases involving harm to residents regardless of where the suspects are located.

“These defendants utilized the dark web to steal credit card information from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians, then used that information to make purchases,” Sunday said. “Even if you are across the country, we will investigate conduct resulting in harm to Pennsylvanians. I applaud the Pennsylvania State Police for the collaboration in navigating this cycle of complex financial crimes.”

The Office of Attorney General and state police are currently arranging for the defendants to be extradited from California to Pennsylvania. Upon their arrival in Somerset County, the case will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes Section.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group