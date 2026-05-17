PNC hosts 4th Annual Rush to Crush Cancer for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

PITTSBURGH — The 4th Annual PNC Presents Rush to Crush Cancer Benefitting UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will take place this weekend, bringing together more than 750 riders for a community-based bike ride. The event aims to raise critical funds for cancer research and other health care initiatives at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, the region’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Participants in the event include cancer patients, survivors, oncologists, scientists, friends, family members and bicycle enthusiasts.

Every dollar raised by riders and walkers for the PNC Presents Rush to Crush Cancer remains in Pittsburgh.

These funds support cancer research and enhance the region’s health care needs by improving access to preventative care, expanding outreach through education and screening in rural communities and funding initiatives focused on health care disparities.

The event also helps recruit world-class scientists to enhance clinical trials across the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s growing network.

Riders have selected from four courses: an 8-mile, a 15-mile, a 30-mile or a 60-mile option.

The 60-mile ride will depart from Central Elementary School, located at 4100 Middle Rd in Allison Park, at 6 a.m. The 30-mile ride will also start at Central Elementary School, with an 8 a.m. departure. Both the Brian Shanahan 15-mile ride and the short course 8-mile ride will kick off at 9 a.m. from Hazelwood Green/Blair Street.

The various courses take riders through the City of Pittsburgh, Millvale, Allison Park, Gibsonia, West Deer, O’Hara, Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel, North Side and South Side.

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