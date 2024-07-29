4.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Southern California

An earthquake rattled parts of southern California on Monday.

According to the United States Geologic Center, the epicenter of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in Barstow, which is about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

USGC also reports two aftershocks, with magnitudes of 3.5 and 2.7.

NBC 4 Los Angeles reports the earthquake and aftershocks were felt in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendale, Chatsworth, Granada Hills, Chino, Universal City, Claremont and other locations.

