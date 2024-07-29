Local

4.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Southern California

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

File photo of a Richter scale

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

An earthquake rattled parts of southern California on Monday.

According to the United States Geologic Center, the epicenter of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in Barstow, which is about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

USGC also reports two aftershocks, with magnitudes of 3.5 and 2.7.

NBC 4 Los Angeles reports the earthquake and aftershocks were felt in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendale, Chatsworth, Granada Hills, Chino, Universal City, Claremont and other locations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • 11 Investigates gets homeowner’s insurance reinstated for family almost dropped due to aerial images
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh native gets another shot at Olympic gold medal, this time with his family in the audience
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read