5 people, including several teenagers, injured in crash on I-376

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Five people were hurt in a crash on I-376 in Union Township Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on the I-376 west ramp from Sampson Street just after 4:45 p.m.

The driver failed to negotiate a right hand turn onto the ramp and exited off the left shoulder at a high rate of speed, police said.

The car fish-tailed in the dirt and rolled onto its side before hitting a tree.

Two teenagers were ejected from the rear passenger side windows, police said.

Three teenagers had suspected moderate injuries and a 20- and 18-year-old got minor injuries. All of the victims were taken to the hospital via ambulance; four taken to Mercy Health in Youngstown and one was taken to UPMC Jameson in New Castle.

