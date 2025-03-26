57 PennDOT projects will begin in Pittsburgh region this year

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT is scheduled to begin 57 projects in the Pittsburgh region this year.

The projects will take place in District 11, which includes parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties and span across 551 miles of road and 43 bridges.

PennDOT officials said the construction is the result of investments made by Governor Shapiro’s administration.

“This increased infrastructure investment in the Pittsburgh region allows us to provide a safe and efficient roadway network,” said District 11 Executive Jason Zang. “We have a lot of exciting and unique projects anticipated to begin this year and we ask motorists to exercise caution through our work zones to ensure the safety of themselves and our workforce.”

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Route 22/30 over I-376 Parkway West Interchange project in Allegheny County, estimated $50-60 million.

Route 28 Wrong Way Detection System Safety project in Allegheny County, $4.8 million.

I-79 at Route 910 Wexford Interchange project in Allegheny County, estimated $50-60 million.

Route 2114 McKeesport Duquesne Bridge Preservation project in Allegheny County, estimated $55-65 million.

Route 18 Frankfort Road Bridge Replacement project in Beaver County, $25.3 million

Route 68 Reconstruction project in Beaver County, $6.1 million.

Notable ongoing projects that will conclude this year include:

Route 8 Butler Street to Saxonburg Boulevard Improvement project in Allegheny County, $9.1 million.

Route 50 – I-79 to Vanadium Road Widening project in Allegheny County, $5.6 million.

I-79 – Campbells Run Road to Moon Run Betterment project in Allegheny County, $14.9 million.

I-376 Parkway West – Boyce Road to I-79 Preservation project in Allegheny County, $12.6 million.

Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Bridge Preservation project in Allegheny County, $44.9 million.

Route 3104 McKees Rocks Bridge Preservation project in Allegheny County, $38.6 million.

Route 4003 McKnight Road Improvement project in Allegheny County, $27 million.

Route 18 – Liberty Street to Jefferson Street Improvement project in Lawrence County, $13.2 million

About 40 previous projects will continue into 2025.

