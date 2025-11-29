$5K reward offered for information that solves case of woman murdered at local car wash 35 years ago

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves the case of a woman’s murder at a local car wash 35 years ago.

PSP Troop A in Greensburg says the investigation continues into the homicide of 25-year-old Deborah June Waggoner in Westmoreland County.

Waggoner’s body was found the morning of April 19, 1990, inside her vehicle, which was parked at a car wash in Carbon, Hempfield Township.

State police say Waggoner was living with her boyfriend and his mother on Acorn Drive in South Greensburg at the time of her death. She had been working as an assistant manager at a local RAX fast-food restaurant.

Waggoner had left her home the evening before to buy cigarettes for her boyfriend and wash her car.

The car wash’s operator was locking up for the night when, according to police, he saw Waggoner vacuuming her car by herself.

A police officer found Waggoner’s vehicle parked in the same place the next day. Waggoner herself had been strangled to death.

Anyone with information about the case is told to call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online by clicking here.

