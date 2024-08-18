6 City of Pittsburgh pools stay open through Labor Day with altered hours

PITTSBURGH — The hours for outdoor pools in the City of Pittsburgh change on Monday.

CitiPark says six city pools will remain open through Labor Day, but their hours will change. The last day of operations for the rest of the city’s pools was Aug. 16 or Aug. 18.

The six pools staying open are Ammon, Highland, Moore, Ormsby, Riverview and Schenley.

From Aug. 19 through Aug. 25, the hours are as follows:

Monday - Friday

12-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

1-7 p.m.: Open Swim

7-7:45 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays

12-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

1-5:45 p.m.: Open Swim

CitiParks says that the early lap swim at Highland is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schenley Pool does not host lap swim.

From Aug. 26 through Sept. 2 the hours are as follows for Highland, Moore and Ormsby:

Monday - Friday

2-4 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

4-7:45 p.m.: Open Swim

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays

12-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim (except Highland, which has lap swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

1-5:45 p.m. Open Swim

The hours for Ammon, Riverview and Schenley are as follows:

Monday - Friday

CLOSED

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays

12-1 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim (except for Schenley, which doesn’t have lap swim)

1-5:45 p.m. Open Swim

