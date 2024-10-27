Local

6 minutes of hell; Penguins waste lead in 5th-straight loss

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins v Vancouver Canucks VANCOUVER, CANADA - OCTOBER 26: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates past Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on October 26, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images) (Derek Cain/Getty Images)

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

VANCOUVER — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

For the second time on the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1) four-game road trip, they squandered a 2-0 lead and were overwhelmed following what should have been a feel-good second goal. Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks scored three goals in just 65 seconds, which was the fastest in their franchise history.

The Penguins stars took turns making mistakes, and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was rendered essentially helpless as Vancouver hung four unanswered goals on the Penguins in the second period en route to a 4-3 win at Rogers Arena.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called timeout after the fourth Vancouver goal, which was scored by Arshdeep Bains at 9:58, and it did not appear he was nurturing any hurt feelings.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • WPIAL releases 2024 championship football playoff brackets
  • Man dead, 3 other people injured after shootout in McKees Rocks
  • Detectives raid 3 more Westmoreland vape shops, one owner claims search and seizure was illegal
  • VIDEO: Man dead, 3 other people injured after shootout in McKees Rocks
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read