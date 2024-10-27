6 minutes of hell; Penguins waste lead in 5th-straight loss

VANCOUVER — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

For the second time on the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1) four-game road trip, they squandered a 2-0 lead and were overwhelmed following what should have been a feel-good second goal. Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks scored three goals in just 65 seconds, which was the fastest in their franchise history.

The Penguins stars took turns making mistakes, and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was rendered essentially helpless as Vancouver hung four unanswered goals on the Penguins in the second period en route to a 4-3 win at Rogers Arena.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called timeout after the fourth Vancouver goal, which was scored by Arshdeep Bains at 9:58, and it did not appear he was nurturing any hurt feelings.

