6 people charged in multiple gun, drug arrests throughout Pittsburgh in 3 days

PITTSBURGH — Six people are facing charges after several gun and drug arrests throughout Pittsburgh in the last week.

Pittsburgh police say the following people are facing charges for the citywide arrests:

Taylon Streeter, 23

Andre Yates, 24

Brandon Diggs, 24

Armoni Burton, 23

Deria Mahone, 28

Dejon Fuller, 27

Pittsburgh police were out on patrol in Carrick on Feb. 28 when they saw Streeter, who appeared to be armed. He was trying to hide behind a parked vehicle.

On March 1, Violence Prevention Unit detectives conducted a traffic stop on South Braddock Avenue and Regent Square. Police said Yates, Diggs and Burton were arrested during the traffic stop for having 13 bricks of heroin, fentanyl pills, a small amount of marijuana and mushrooms and $8,372.

On March 2, Violence Prevention Unit detectives conducted a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation at a house in the 1100 block of Buente Street. Mahone and Fuller were arrested as a result of the search. Detectives found 70 bricks of heroin and $5283 in the house, police said.

All six people face multiple narcotics-related charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group