6 people charged in multiple gun, drug arrests throughout Pittsburgh in 3 days

PITTSBURGH — Six people are facing charges after several gun and drug arrests throughout Pittsburgh in the last week.
Pittsburgh police say the following people are facing charges for the citywide arrests:
- Taylon Streeter, 23
- Andre Yates, 24
- Brandon Diggs, 24
- Armoni Burton, 23
- Deria Mahone, 28
- Dejon Fuller, 27
Pittsburgh police were out on patrol in Carrick on Feb. 28 when they saw Streeter, who appeared to be armed. He was trying to hide behind a parked vehicle.
On March 1, Violence Prevention Unit detectives conducted a traffic stop on South Braddock Avenue and Regent Square. Police said Yates, Diggs and Burton were arrested during the traffic stop for having 13 bricks of heroin, fentanyl pills, a small amount of marijuana and mushrooms and $8,372.
On March 2, Violence Prevention Unit detectives conducted a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation at a house in the 1100 block of Buente Street. Mahone and Fuller were arrested as a result of the search. Detectives found 70 bricks of heroin and $5283 in the house, police said.
All six people face multiple narcotics-related charges.
