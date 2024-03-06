Local

6 people charged in multiple gun, drug arrests throughout Pittsburgh in 3 days

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Six people are facing charges after several gun and drug arrests throughout Pittsburgh in the last week.

Pittsburgh police say the following people are facing charges for the citywide arrests:

  • Taylon Streeter, 23
  • Andre Yates, 24
  • Brandon Diggs, 24
  • Armoni Burton, 23
  • Deria Mahone, 28
  • Dejon Fuller, 27

Pittsburgh police were out on patrol in Carrick on Feb. 28 when they saw Streeter, who appeared to be armed. He was trying to hide behind a parked vehicle.

On March 1, Violence Prevention Unit detectives conducted a traffic stop on South Braddock Avenue and Regent Square. Police said Yates, Diggs and Burton were arrested during the traffic stop for having 13 bricks of heroin, fentanyl pills, a small amount of marijuana and mushrooms and $8,372.

On March 2, Violence Prevention Unit detectives conducted a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation at a house in the 1100 block of Buente Street. Mahone and Fuller were arrested as a result of the search. Detectives found 70 bricks of heroin and $5283 in the house, police said.

All six people face multiple narcotics-related charges.

